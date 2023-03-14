NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Head-To-Head Survey

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NBT Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 5 8 0 2.62

NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $52.09, indicating a potential upside of 35.62%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 28.17% 13.07% 1.31% Wells Fargo & Company 15.91% 9.28% 0.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

55.9% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $539.65 million 2.81 $151.99 million $3.52 10.05 Wells Fargo & Company $82.86 billion 1.76 $13.18 billion $3.14 12.23

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NBT Bancorp pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Wells Fargo & Company on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and credit products across multiple industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth & Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients. The com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.