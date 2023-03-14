Head to Head Review: PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Anika Therapeutics and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus price target of $48.60, suggesting a potential upside of 54.68%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -9.51% -2.43% -1.99% PROCEPT BioRobotics -116.18% -36.89% -26.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.44 -$14.86 million ($1.03) -25.29 PROCEPT BioRobotics $75.01 million 18.80 -$87.15 million ($1.96) -16.03

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROCEPT BioRobotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

