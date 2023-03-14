Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Critical Survey

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and New Concept Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $38.10 billion 1.57 $8.41 billion $7.34 7.42 New Concept Energy $100,000.00 N/A $70,000.00 $0.03 36.35

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 5 0 2.63 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and New Concept Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $92.91, suggesting a potential upside of 70.66%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 22.20% 33.18% 16.51% New Concept Energy 66.11% 2.66% 2.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats New Concept Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses on maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment consists of operations in North America, largely in Western Canada, the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea, and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

