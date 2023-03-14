Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Price Target at $56.40

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.
INSW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Insider Activity at International Seaways
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,069. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of International Seaways
International Seaways Price Performance
INSW opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.04. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.
International Seaways Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Seaways (INSW)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.