Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Price Target at $56.40

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

INSW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,069. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

International Seaways Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after acquiring an additional 170,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 429,287 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.04. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.