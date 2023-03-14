Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $78.67

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,159,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,159,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,417,787 over the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 33.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Trupanion by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.75. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

