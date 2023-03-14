Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $96.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

