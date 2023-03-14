Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
DTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE DTC opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $596.21 million, a P/E ratio of -89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.91. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
