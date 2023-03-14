FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $225.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.88.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $197.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.50. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

