ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.34.

GWH stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.95. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Equities analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 19,100 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 578,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,781.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ESS Tech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ESS Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ESS Tech by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 858,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

