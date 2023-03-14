Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
KRO opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.44%.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
