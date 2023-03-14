GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded GAP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GPS opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $100,492 over the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in GAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in GAP by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.