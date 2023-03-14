Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Kaman Stock Performance
KAMN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.
Kaman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman
About Kaman
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
See Also
