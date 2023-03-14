Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Kaman Stock Performance

KAMN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

About Kaman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

