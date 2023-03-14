Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $510.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $510.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $513.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.56. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

