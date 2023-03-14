Robert W. Baird Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $580.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $513.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.56. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

