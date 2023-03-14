Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $513.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.06 and its 200 day moving average is $457.56. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

