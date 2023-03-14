Mizuho Cuts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $54.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CPE stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.