Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $177.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.65.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

