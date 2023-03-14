Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Research Coverage Started at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an add rating and a $8.94 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOS. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

