Oppenheimer Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $174.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE:DOV opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $162.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.99 and a 200 day moving average of $136.72.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

