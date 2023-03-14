Mizuho Trims California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Target Price to $54.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.86.

California Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE CRC opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.11. California Resources has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

