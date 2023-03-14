EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.18.

EOG opened at $109.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $22,346,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

