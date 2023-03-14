CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Lowered to $16.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

