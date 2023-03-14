Mizuho Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $206.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.50.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.70. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $302.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

