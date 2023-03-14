Mizuho Trims Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price to $129.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.20.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.82.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $135,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

