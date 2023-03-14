Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLNN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Clene Trading Up 7.9 %

CLNN opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.39. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clene by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clene by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read More

