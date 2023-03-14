Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Duluth Price Performance

DLTH stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $198.09 million, a PE ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duluth has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 501.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

