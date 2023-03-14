Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company.
DLTH stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $198.09 million, a PE ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duluth has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.25.
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
