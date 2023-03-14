EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQT. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. EQT has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.