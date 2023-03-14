Needham & Company LLC Trims Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Target Price to $4.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.05 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical

In other Clearside Biomedical news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock worth $73,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

