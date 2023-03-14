Stifel Nicolaus Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.96.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

