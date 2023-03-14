Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,153,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 1,297,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Takashimaya from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Takashimaya stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10. Takashimaya has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the operation of department stores. Its department stores offer an array of products, including select brand items, clothing, personal items, household goods, groceries, and miscellaneous goods. The company is involved in the development and operation of shopping centers, restaurants, and cafes; provision design and interior decoration services for retail or cultural facilities; and credit card, shopping card, advertising agency, and e-commerce fashion businesses.

