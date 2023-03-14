Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 479,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 366,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Tosoh Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

