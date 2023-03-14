Head to Head Review: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares E2open Parent and Brightcove’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|E2open Parent
|$425.56 million
|3.69
|-$165.78 million
|($1.05)
|-4.95
|Brightcove
|$211.01 million
|0.93
|-$9.02 million
|($0.22)
|-21.00
Brightcove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E2open Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares E2open Parent and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|E2open Parent
|-50.63%
|2.72%
|1.71%
|Brightcove
|-4.27%
|-3.62%
|-1.62%
Volatility & Risk
E2open Parent has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for E2open Parent and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|E2open Parent
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2.40
|Brightcove
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
E2open Parent presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.77%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.45%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than E2open Parent.
About E2open Parent
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason in August 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
