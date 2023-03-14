PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) PT Raised to $11.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market cap of $246.01 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.34. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

