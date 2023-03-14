Head-To-Head Contrast: Viad (NYSE:VVI) versus Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 2.24% 14.52% 1.07% Smart Powerr N/A -3.82% -3.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viad and Smart Powerr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Viad presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.97%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Viad has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and Smart Powerr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.13 billion 0.37 $23.22 million $0.12 169.42 Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$12.23 million ($2.24) -0.71

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viad beats Smart Powerr on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

