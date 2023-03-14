Head-To-Head Review: Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Boomer and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A Mondee N/A N/A -4.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million 0.01 -$15.56 million N/A N/A Mondee $159.35 million 5.77 -$87.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Boomer and Mondee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boomer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mondee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boomer and Mondee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mondee has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.10%. Given Mondee’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than Boomer.

Summary

Mondee beats Boomer on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment. The Boomer Botanic division engages in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sales of specialized natural products which have FDA compliant ingredients and are impactful on the endocannabinoid system. The Personal Protection Equipment division consists of selling face masks and other personal protection equipment like gloves, gowns, and hand sanitizers. It sells health and wellness products and services geared toward alleviating pain, anxiety and improving general wellness through its proprietary lines of CB5 products. Boomer Naturals PPE, established in 2020, offers consumers and businesses quality and reliable PPE. Boomer Naturals’ products are available online, in Boomer Naturals retail stores, as well as at CVS, Tommy Bahama retail locations, and resorts and golf shops across the country. The company was founded o

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the United States and Canada, and operations in India and Thailand.

