Financial Comparison: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) & Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 4.52% 4.03% 3.02% Perpetua Resources N/A -27.59% -24.76%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $821.20 million 5.10 $37.10 million $0.10 106.40 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.45) -7.98

This table compares Alamos Gold and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alamos Gold and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75 Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.68%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 155.34%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

