BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.6 %

BJ stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,779 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

