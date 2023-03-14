Critical Review: Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) vs. Its Competitors

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) is one of 986 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lifecore Biomedical to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Lifecore Biomedical has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifecore Biomedical’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lifecore Biomedical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifecore Biomedical -36.49% -16.79% -6.38% Lifecore Biomedical Competitors -3,337.42% -212.16% -37.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifecore Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifecore Biomedical Competitors 3996 14743 41090 696 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lifecore Biomedical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lifecore Biomedical presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.41%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 126.37%. Given Lifecore Biomedical’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lifecore Biomedical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Lifecore Biomedical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifecore Biomedical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifecore Biomedical $185.79 million -$97.43 million -1.49 Lifecore Biomedical Competitors $8.50 billion $245.74 million -2.87

Lifecore Biomedical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lifecore Biomedical. Lifecore Biomedical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Lifecore Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The Other segment consists of corporate general and administrative expenses, non-Curation Foods and non-Lifecore interest income, and income tax expenses. The company was founded by Ray Stewart on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Maria, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.