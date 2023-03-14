Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $84.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $593,714.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $593,714.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,090. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five9 Stock Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $61.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 0.72. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.