Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Target Price at C$31.10

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Joseph upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

FM opened at C$26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.44. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

