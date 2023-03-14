NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives $366.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $366.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 380 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 380 ($4.63) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2399 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

