Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $447.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $447.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,486 shares of company stock worth $16,242,273. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $409.73 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $443.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

