Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $38.25

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $871.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

