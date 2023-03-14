Reviewing Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -533.98% -102.01%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $33.64 million 1.16 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -2.66 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.45 million ($7.09) -0.07

This table compares iCAD and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iCAD and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

iCAD currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,281.64%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iCAD.

Risk and Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iCAD beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

