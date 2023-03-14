Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price at $40.90

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.
FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 13.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.