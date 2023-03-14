Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price at $40.90

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

