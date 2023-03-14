iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $150.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of IRTC opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.01. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after buying an additional 973,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

