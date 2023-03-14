Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) & Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Head to Head Contrast

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 18.72% 27.56% 17.07% Raiffeisen Bank International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Orion Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orion Oyj and Raiffeisen Bank International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Oyj and Raiffeisen Bank International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.41 billion 5.25 $368.30 million N/A N/A Raiffeisen Bank International $8.81 billion 0.58 $1.84 billion N/A N/A

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj.

Risk and Volatility

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orion Oyj beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories, as well as consumers with pets. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio for the treatment of asthma and COPD; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) to discover and develop new bispecific antibody cancer therapeutics. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center. The Central Europe encompasses the banking markets in Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The Southeastern Europe represents banks and leasing companies, as well as capital management and asset management companies and pension funds operating in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania and Serbia. The Eastern Europe segment covers banking services for corporate and retail customers in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine. The Group Corporates & Markets segment covers operating business booked in Austria. The Corporate Center segment refers to central management functions at the head office and other units. The company was founded in October 2010 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

