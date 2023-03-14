Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $69.60

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Encompass Health stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,692,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,988,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after acquiring an additional 792,813 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

