GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,551.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,551.11 ($18.90).

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.08) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.38) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.28) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

GSK Stock Down 1.6 %

GSK opened at GBX 1,376.60 ($16.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.79). The company has a market capitalization of £56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,274.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,403.69.

GSK Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,648.15%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.27) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,266.91). In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,131.55). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.27) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,266.91). Insiders bought a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,160,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

