Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target at $18.10

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

IVZ opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

